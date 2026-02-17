Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Pagaya Technologies (PGY)

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ: PGY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/12/2026 – Pagaya Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $40.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2026 – Pagaya Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $35.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2026 – Pagaya Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $48.00 to $33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2026 – Pagaya Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $39.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2026 – Pagaya Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Freedom Capital to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/2/2026 – Pagaya Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/9/2026 – Pagaya Technologies had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

1/2/2026 – Pagaya Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/2/2026 – Pagaya Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $38.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

In other Pagaya Technologies news, insider Tami Rosen sold 7,561 shares of Pagaya Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $232,349.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 37,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,153,727.12. This trade represents a 16.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Sanjiv Das sold 3,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total transaction of $90,695.55. Following the transaction, the president owned 129,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,988,378.14. This represents a 2.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,256 shares of company stock worth $547,198. 47.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pagaya Technologies is a financial technology company that applies artificial intelligence and machine learning to the credit and asset management industries. Through its proprietary data-driven platform, Pagaya analyzes vast datasets from consumer credit portfolios to build predictive risk models, enabling institutional investors to gain access to alternative credit products. The company’s solutions streamline underwriting, optimize portfolio construction and facilitate the efficient securitization of consumer loans, credit card receivables and other asset classes.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in New York, Pagaya has expanded its operations to serve financial institutions and asset managers primarily in the United States.

