Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Pagaya Technologies (PGY)

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ: PGY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 2/12/2026 – Pagaya Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $40.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/10/2026 – Pagaya Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $35.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/10/2026 – Pagaya Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $48.00 to $33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/10/2026 – Pagaya Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $39.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/3/2026 – Pagaya Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Freedom Capital to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 2/2/2026 – Pagaya Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 1/9/2026 – Pagaya Technologies had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 1/2/2026 – Pagaya Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 1/2/2026 – Pagaya Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $38.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Pagaya Technologies
In other Pagaya Technologies news, insider Tami Rosen sold 7,561 shares of Pagaya Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $232,349.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 37,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,153,727.12. This trade represents a 16.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Sanjiv Das sold 3,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total transaction of $90,695.55. Following the transaction, the president owned 129,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,988,378.14. This represents a 2.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,256 shares of company stock worth $547,198. 47.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Founded in 2016 and headquartered in New York, Pagaya has expanded its operations to serve financial institutions and asset managers primarily in the United States.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Pagaya Technologies
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
Receive News & Ratings for Pagaya Technologies Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagaya Technologies Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.