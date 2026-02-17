JPMorgan Income ETF $JPIE Shares Bought by Cornerstone Advisory LLC

Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 597,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,122 shares during the period. JPMorgan Income ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF were worth $27,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,429,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,800,000 after acquiring an additional 578,800 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,609,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,053 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,538,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,211,000 after purchasing an additional 328,043 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,438,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,152,000 after buying an additional 839,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 2,305,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,993,000 after buying an additional 99,558 shares during the period.

JPIE stock opened at $46.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.36. JPMorgan Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.57.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2036 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions. JPIE was launched on Oct 28, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

