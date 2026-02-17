Merit Financial Group LLC Grows Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,132 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 6,173 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $7,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMD. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at about $974,000. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.8% during the third quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,592 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,537,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street bullish — several analyst notes argue AMD has roughly 40% upside thanks to accelerating data-center and PC demand, underpinning renewed buy-side conviction. Read More.

Strategic India expansion — AMD and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will deploy a 200MW Helios rack-scale AI architecture in India to support large-scale AI training/inference for enterprises and sovereign AI initiatives, broadening AMD's addressable AI market outside the U.S. Read More.

Deepening Tata alliance — coverage highlights AMD's push to challenge NVIDIA in India via a deeper AI alliance with Tata, which could accelerate adoption of AMD inference/training platforms in a fast-growing market. Read More.

Analyst upgrades / consensus — AMD received a DA Davidson upgrade and an overall "moderate buy" consensus from analysts, supporting momentum in the stock. Upgrades can attract flows and lift short-term sentiment. Read More.

Institutional & thematic interest — inclusion in AI stock roundups and ownership by sustainability-focused funds highlights demand from thematic and ESG investors who favor AMD for digital infrastructure exposure. Read More.

Comparative analysis — industry write-ups compare AMD vs. peers (e.g., Navitas, NVIDIA), noting AMD's strong data-center growth and valuation dynamics; useful context but not an immediate catalyst. Read More.

Short-interest data appears to be an anomaly — a reported "increase" showed zero shares and NaN changes, indicating a likely reporting error; no clear short-squeeze signal from this data. (data item)

Insider selling — CEO insider sales totaling roughly $26.8M were reported; while insider sales don't always indicate long-term trouble, they can weigh on near-term sentiment and be used by bears as a caution. Read More.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD stock opened at $207.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $221.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.50. The firm has a market cap of $338.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.23, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.85. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $267.08.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $10.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 12.52%.The business’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total value of $4,216,954.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 289,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,679,337.38. The trade was a 6.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total value of $26,795,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,152,476 shares in the company, valued at $675,764,755.36. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 291,342 shares of company stock worth $62,938,155 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.17.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

