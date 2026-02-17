Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 24,711 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF $AVEM

Merit Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,711 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $11,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,366.7% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 306.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. South Plains Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 61.2% in the second quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 66.6% in the second quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA AVEM opened at $86.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.69. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $52.52 and a twelve month high of $87.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.68.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation. AVEM was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.