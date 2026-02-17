Cornerstone Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,026,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,271 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises 11.4% of Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $115,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $59.31 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.94 and a 12-month high of $59.73. The company has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.30.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.3444 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income. JEPI was launched on May 20, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan.

