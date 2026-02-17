Balentine LLC Takes $222,000 Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,329 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 21.7% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. United Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $28,545,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Stock Down 0.6%

NASDAQ MU opened at $411.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.54 and a fifty-two week high of $455.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $338.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.86. The stock has a market cap of $463.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13 and a beta of 1.51.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.37%.

Key Stories Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. William Blair initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $335.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.21.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Micron Technology

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $1,318,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,045,614.57. This represents a 20.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.89, for a total value of $10,747,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 248,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,621,747.69. This trade represents a 9.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 23,200 shares of company stock worth $7,821,723 and sold 73,623 shares worth $27,307,408. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.