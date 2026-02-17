Fifth Third Bancorp Has $19.92 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,232 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $19,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,125,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,451,560,000 after buying an additional 23,376,524 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,814,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,906,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518,683 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,719,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,991,000 after acquiring an additional 999,564 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,428,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,035,000 after acquiring an additional 82,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 68.6% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,691,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,220 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of EFV opened at $78.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.98. The stock has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $51.87 and a 12 month high of $79.68.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East. The Fund invests in sectors, such as financials, energy, healthcare, telecommunication services, industrials, utilities, consumer discretionary, materials, information technology and consumer staples.

