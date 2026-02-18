Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Position in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,158 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in ASML were worth $10,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get ASML alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,504,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 25.3% during the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Regents of The University of California purchased a new stake in ASML during the third quarter worth $413,335,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the third quarter valued at $680,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ASML by 34.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,086,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of ASML from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on ASML from $1,550.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,475.00.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $1,419.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $558.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,257.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,044.44. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52 week low of $578.51 and a 52 week high of $1,493.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $3.1771 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. This represents a $12.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.10%.

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.