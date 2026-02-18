Vanguard Group Inc. Has $5.41 Billion Stake in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,774,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,820 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Marriott International worth $5,410,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 2,750.0% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Marriott International during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 203.4% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Up 1.7%

Marriott International stock opened at $359.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $321.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.82. The stock has a market cap of $95.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.13. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.40 and a twelve month high of $370.00.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 84.23% and a net margin of 9.93%.The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.320-11.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.550 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 26th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marriott International from $353.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $283.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $320.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $287.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Marriott International from $323.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.27.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 1,617 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.98, for a total value of $494,769.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 4,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,160.14. The trade was a 24.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.00, for a total value of $896,784.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 33,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,954,859. This trade represents a 6.98% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,002 shares of company stock valued at $1,654,833. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Marriott International

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company’s brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

