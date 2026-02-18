Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 14,650 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. $ROCK

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 14.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 115,148 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,650 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $7,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,287,811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 8.6% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 414,154 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,435,000 after buying an additional 32,624 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 194,359 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,401,000 after acquiring an additional 40,656 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 184,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,889,000 after acquiring an additional 79,460 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,646,000 after acquiring an additional 42,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROCK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research downgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. CJS Securities raised shares of Gibraltar Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gibraltar Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Performance

Shares of ROCK opened at $53.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 666.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.32. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $75.08.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc (NASDAQ: ROCK) is a leading manufacturer of building products and infrastructure solutions for the residential, commercial, industrial and utility markets. The company designs, engineers and markets a broad portfolio of highly engineered products to reinforce structures, improve energy efficiency and enhance safety and durability. Gibraltar’s Building Products segment includes metal roofing, siding, ventilation and structural support systems for homes and light commercial facilities, while its Infrastructure Solutions segment supplies transmission and distribution hardware, storm response equipment and renewable energy supports to utility and civil markets.

In the Building Products segment, Gibraltar offers metal and composite solutions such as roof and siding panels, deck and solar shading supports, chimney and venting systems, railings and fencing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.