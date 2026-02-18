Halma (LON:HLMA) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of Halma plc (LON:HLMA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,918 and last traded at GBX 3,914, with a volume of 83832734 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,870.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HLMA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Halma from GBX 3,500 to GBX 3,900 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,750 target price on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Halma from GBX 3,800 to GBX 3,980 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Panmure Gordon raised their price target on shares of Halma from GBX 3,820 to GBX 3,880 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Halma from GBX 3,150 to GBX 3,700 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,737.50.

The company has a market cap of £14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 43.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,607.83 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,481.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.83.

Halma (LON:HLMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 16th. The company reported GBX 55.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Halma had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 13.21%. As a group, research analysts predict that Halma plc will post 90.5626134 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halma is a global group of life-saving technology companies, focused on growing a safer, cleaner, healthier future for everyone, every day. Its purpose defines the three broad markets it operates in:

– Safety – Protecting people’s safety and the environment as populations grow, and enhancing worker safety.

– Environment – Addressing the impacts of climate change, pollution and waste, protecting life-critical resources and supporting scientific research.

– Health – Meeting the increasing demand for better healthcare as chronic illness rises, driven by growing and ageing populations and lifestyle changes.

Halma employs over 9,000 people in more than 20 countries, with major operations in the UK, Mainland Europe, the USA and Asia Pacific.

