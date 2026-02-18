MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $248.28 and last traded at $245.59, with a volume of 1215152 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $244.16.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MTSI shares. Barclays raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $200.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $160.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $185.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, February 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.27.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTSI

MACOM Technology Solutions Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $202.36 and its 200 day moving average is $163.33. The company has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.30, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.44.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.03. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 15.88%.The business had revenue of $271.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.090 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, major shareholder Susan Ocampo sold 62,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.85, for a total transaction of $15,006,792.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 4,158,446 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,720,165.10. This trade represents a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 5,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.06, for a total transaction of $1,192,240.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 38,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,726,820.24. This trade represents a 12.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 653,523 shares of company stock worth $137,666,681. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MACOM Technology Solutions

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 174.0% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 75.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

(Get Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions is a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog, microwave, millimeter-wave and photonic semiconductor solutions. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, switches, modulators, detectors and integrated circuits designed to optimize signal integrity, power management and data transmission. MACOM’s offerings address both digital and optical domains, providing critical building blocks for next-generation communications infrastructure.

The company’s solutions serve a diverse set of end markets, including wireless and wireline telecom, data centers, satellite communications, aerospace and defense, industrial and automotive applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.