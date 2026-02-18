Synergy CHC Corp. (NASDAQ:SNYR) Short Interest Up 27.1% in January

Synergy CHC Corp. (NASDAQ:SNYR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 11,981 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the January 15th total of 9,426 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,056 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 50,056 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Get Synergy CHC alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SNYR shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Synergy CHC in a report on Monday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Synergy CHC in a report on Monday, December 29th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Synergy CHC from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Synergy CHC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SNYR

Synergy CHC Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:SNYR opened at $1.63 on Wednesday. Synergy CHC has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $4.25. The company has a market capitalization of $18.34 million, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 3.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.25.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNYR. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synergy CHC by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 8,288 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Synergy CHC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in Synergy CHC by 5.0% in the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 391,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 18,701 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synergy CHC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Synergy CHC during the second quarter worth $57,000.

About Synergy CHC

(Get Free Report)

Synergy CHC Corp. engages in the marketing and distribution of branded health and wellness products. The company was founded on December 29, 2010 and is headquartered in Westbrook, ME.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synergy CHC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synergy CHC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.