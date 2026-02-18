Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 181 and last traded at GBX 179.60, with a volume of 171798047 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 179.80.

MTO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 195 target price on shares of Mitie Group in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Mitie Group from GBX 170 to GBX 190 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 price objective on shares of Mitie Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 191 target price on shares of Mitie Group in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 186.20.

The firm has a market cap of £2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.41, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 169.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 156.79.

Mitie Group (LON:MTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported GBX 5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitie Group had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 2.52%. On average, analysts anticipate that Mitie Group plc will post 10.9360519 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Phillip Bentley acquired 195,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 154 per share, for a total transaction of £300,300. Also, insider Salma Shah bought 1,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 167 per share, with a total value of £3,329.98. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 248,687 shares of company stock valued at $36,396,646. 1.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides facilities management and professional services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities. The company provides decarbonization, electrical grid connections, emission intelligence, energy and carbon, EV fleets, and heat solutions, as well as solar energy; cleaning and hygiene, engineering maintenance, integrated facilities management, landscape, and waste management services; project and workplace services; and Fire & security systems, front of house, intelligence, vetting, and security guarding service.

