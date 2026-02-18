Fifth District Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDSB) Short Interest Up 27.5% in January

Fifth District Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDSB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 6,839 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the January 15th total of 5,366 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,291 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,291 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Fifth District Bancorp Trading Up 0.6%
Shares of NASDAQ FDSB opened at $15.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.02. Fifth District Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.35 and a 52 week high of $15.64. The stock has a market cap of $83.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDSB. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Fifth District Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fifth District Bancorp by 9.5% during the second quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Fifth District Bancorp by 28.2% in the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth District Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $484,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth District Bancorp by 427.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 51,321 shares during the last quarter.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Fifth District Bancorp
Fifth District Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Vienna, Virginia. Through its principal subsidiary, Fifth District Bank, the company offers a full suite of commercial and retail banking services designed to meet the needs of individuals, small businesses and middle-market enterprises. Operating under a national bank charter, Fifth District Bancorp focuses on relationship-driven service, providing its clients with personalized financial solutions and responsive customer support.
The bank’s core business activities include deposit-taking, commercial and industrial lending, mortgage banking, and wealth management.
