Fifth District Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDSB) Short Interest Up 27.5% in January

Fifth District Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDSB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 6,839 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the January 15th total of 5,366 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,291 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,291 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Get Fifth District Bancorp alerts:

Fifth District Bancorp Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ FDSB opened at $15.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.02. Fifth District Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.35 and a 52 week high of $15.64. The stock has a market cap of $83.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDSB. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Fifth District Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fifth District Bancorp by 9.5% during the second quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Fifth District Bancorp by 28.2% in the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth District Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $484,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth District Bancorp by 427.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 51,321 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDSB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Fifth District Bancorp to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Fifth District Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

View Our Latest Analysis on FDSB

About Fifth District Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Fifth District Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Vienna, Virginia. Through its principal subsidiary, Fifth District Bank, the company offers a full suite of commercial and retail banking services designed to meet the needs of individuals, small businesses and middle-market enterprises. Operating under a national bank charter, Fifth District Bancorp focuses on relationship-driven service, providing its clients with personalized financial solutions and responsive customer support.

The bank’s core business activities include deposit-taking, commercial and industrial lending, mortgage banking, and wealth management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth District Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth District Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.