Kimbell Royalty (NYSE:KRP) Short Interest Up 27.0% in January

Kimbell Royalty (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,671,378 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the January 15th total of 1,315,684 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 637,103 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 637,103 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Kimbell Royalty

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRP. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Kimbell Royalty by 60.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 183,024 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 68,854 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty by 151.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,595 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 23,820 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Kimbell Royalty by 279.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 238,266 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 175,480 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in Kimbell Royalty by 18.9% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 237,420 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 37,750 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kimbell Royalty by 200.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 129,243 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 86,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KRP. Wall Street Zen raised Kimbell Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 21st. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Kimbell Royalty in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimbell Royalty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

Kimbell Royalty Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of KRP opened at $13.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.39. Kimbell Royalty has a 52 week low of $10.98 and a 52 week high of $16.14.

Kimbell Royalty Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE: KRP) is a mineral and royalty company focused on acquiring and managing oil and natural gas royalty interests in the United States. As a master limited partnership, Kimbell Royalty generates fee-like revenues by collecting royalties and overriding royalty interests on production volumes, without directly bearing the capital or operating costs of drilling and completion activities. The partnership’s business model emphasizes steady cash flows and limited downside exposure to commodity price fluctuations.

The company’s asset portfolio spans multiple onshore basins, with a core concentration in Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

