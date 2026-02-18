Short Interest in MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRA) Expands By 27.3%

MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 439,335 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the January 15th total of 345,021 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,125 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 174,125 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Get MIRA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

MIRA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of MIRA stock opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. MIRA Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $52.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average is $1.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MIRA Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of MIRA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in MIRA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in MIRA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MIRA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of MIRA Pharmaceuticals by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 45,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 25,816 shares in the last quarter. 35.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on MIRA. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of MIRA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 29th. Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on MIRA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered MIRA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Report on MIRA

About MIRA Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a pre-clinical-stage pharmaceutical development company with two neuroscience programs targeting a range of neurologic and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company holds exclusive U.S., Canadian, and Mexican rights for Ketamir-2, a patent pending oral ketamine analog under investigation to deliver ultra-rapid antidepressant effects for individuals battling treatment-resistant depression, major depressive disorder with suicidal ideation, and post-traumatic stress disorder.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MIRA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIRA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.