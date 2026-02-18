Man Group (LON:EMG) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Man Group Plc (LON:EMG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 275 and last traded at GBX 275, with a volume of 103641531 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 270.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EMG. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 240 to GBX 280 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Man Group from GBX 190 to GBX 275 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Man Group from GBX 188 to GBX 209 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 253.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of £3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 247.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 207.06.

With a heritage in aiming to deliver attractive performance and tailored client solutions, Man Group is a highly active investment manager, powered by cutting edge investment technology. As a manager of millions of savers’ capital, we have a responsibility as stewards of those investments to create a better, more sustainable future for investors and society. Our quantitative expertise and data-driven culture means we believe Man Group is in a unique position to uncover the opportunities of the future.

Our five investment management businesses leverage our robust infrastructure to provide a diverse range of strategies across investment approaches, styles and asset classes.

We continuously invest in talent, technology and research as we strive to deliver the best results for our clients.

