Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (NASDAQ:KEQU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 34,005 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the January 15th total of 26,747 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,668 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 6,668 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Get Kewaunee Scientific alerts:

Kewaunee Scientific Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KEQU opened at $40.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.51. Kewaunee Scientific has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $66.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.55.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 4.11%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share.

Insider Activity at Kewaunee Scientific

Institutional Trading of Kewaunee Scientific

In other Kewaunee Scientific news, CEO Thomas David Hull III sold 2,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $81,637.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 33,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,500. This trade represents a 6.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold 4,719 shares of company stock worth $179,028 in the last three months. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Kewaunee Scientific by 2,605.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. 32.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kewaunee Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Kewaunee Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Kewaunee Scientific

Kewaunee Scientific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (NASDAQ:KEQU) is a global designer and manufacturer of scientific laboratory furniture, casework, fume hoods, containment solutions and related equipment. With roots dating back more than a century, the company develops integrated lab environments for research facilities, universities, biopharma companies, healthcare providers and government laboratories. Its product portfolio encompasses modular and custom casework, workstations, shelving systems, steel and epoxy resin solutions, as well as advanced ventilation and water management systems.

The company operates primary manufacturing facilities in Fitchburg, Wisconsin, supported by regional distribution and service centers in North America, Europe and Asia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kewaunee Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kewaunee Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.