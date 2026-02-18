Optex Systems Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OPXS) Short Interest Update

Optex Systems Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OPXS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 80,914 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the January 15th total of 63,709 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 61,850 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 61,850 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Optex Systems Stock Down 11.1%

Shares of OPXS stock opened at $13.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.52 and a 200-day moving average of $13.89. The company has a market cap of $90.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.65. Optex Systems has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $17.76.

Optex Systems (NASDAQ:OPXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Optex Systems had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $9.15 million for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OPXS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Optex Systems from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Optex Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Optex Systems news, Director Danny Robert Schoening sold 28,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $406,671.44. Following the sale, the director owned 796,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,202,023.80. The trade was a 3.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 110,578 shares of company stock valued at $1,510,898 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Optex Systems

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Optex Systems by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 90,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 12,337 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Optex Systems by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 176,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after buying an additional 92,094 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Optex Systems by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Optex Systems by 166.6% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 265,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after buying an additional 166,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Optex Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. 19.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Optex Systems

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: OPXS) is a technology company specializing in infrared sensing systems for defense and homeland security applications. The company engineers, designs and manufactures electro-optical and infrared (EO/IR) payloads and sensors used across a range of surveillance and targeting platforms. Its core focus areas include mission-critical solutions for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), rotary- and fixed-wing aircraft, and ground-based observation systems.

Optex Systems’ product portfolio consists of high-resolution thermal imaging cameras, infrared seekers, laser designators and multispectral platforms.

Further Reading

