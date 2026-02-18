NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLCP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 40,126 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the January 15th total of 31,409 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 231,435 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 231,435 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NLCP. UBS Group raised NewLake Capital Partners to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Capital One Financial set a $16.00 price target on shares of NewLake Capital Partners in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $16.00 price objective on shares of NewLake Capital Partners in a report on Friday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, NewLake Capital Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

NewLake Capital Partners Stock Performance

NewLake Capital Partners Company Profile

NLCP stock opened at $16.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.97. NewLake Capital Partners has a 1 year low of $12.08 and a 1 year high of $16.75.

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that focuses on the acquisition, development and operation of self-storage properties across the United States. Established in the mid-2010s, the company seeks to generate stable, long-term cash flows through a portfolio of facilities that serve both individual and commercial customers. By structuring investments through its operating partnership, NewLake delivers a REIT structure to investors while maintaining operational flexibility on the ground.

The company’s core activities include identifying value-add or newly developed self-storage facilities in growth-oriented markets, negotiating acquisitions or ground leases, and overseeing construction or renovation.

Featured Stories

