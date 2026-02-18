iShares iBonds Dec 2055 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBGL) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2055 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBGL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 3,828 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the January 15th total of 2,994 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 925 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 925 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2055 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBGL opened at $24.92 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2055 Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.33 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.38 and a 200 day moving average of $24.61.

iShares iBonds Dec 2055 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.0954 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2055 Term Treasury ETF

iShares Trust – iShares iBonds Dec 2055 Term Treasury ETF is an exchange traded fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Fund Advisors. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in in U.S. treasury bonds that have a fixed coupon schedule and are denominated in U.S. dollars. It invests in bonds that will mature between January 1, 2055 and December 15, 2055. The fund seeks to track the performance of the Bloomberg ICE 2055 Maturity US Treasury Index, by using representative sampling technique.

