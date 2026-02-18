Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 4,864 Shares of lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,191 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 4,864 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in lululemon athletica by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in lululemon athletica by 187.5% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 161 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 22.9% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 40,851 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,269,000 after purchasing an additional 7,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 58.6% during the third quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 3,807 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LULU shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on lululemon athletica from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of lululemon athletica from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of lululemon athletica in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, lululemon athletica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.05.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $177.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.01. lululemon athletica inc. has a 52-week low of $159.25 and a 52-week high of $374.41.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 15.72%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.920-13.020 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.660-4.760 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 13,511 shares of lululemon athletica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $2,756,244.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 5,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,872. The trade was a 71.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company’s product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

