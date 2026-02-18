Top Chinese Stocks To Follow Today – February 15th

Get alerts:

Charming Medical, Diageo, UP Fintech, Regencell Bioscience, and RBB Bancorp are the five Chinese stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Chinese stocks are shares of companies that are primarily headquartered and operate in China, including those listed on mainland exchanges (Shanghai and Shenzhen), the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (H‑shares and Red Chips), and foreign exchanges via American Depositary Receipts (ADRs). For investors, they provide exposure to China’s economic growth but carry specific risks such as regulatory and political intervention, currency and accounting differences, and variable market-access rules. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Chinese stocks within the last several days.

Charming Medical (MCTA)

We are a Hong Kong-based provider of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM)-inspired therapies and products. We offer a wide range of beauty, wellness, and postpartum services and products rooted and influenced by the principles and practices of TCM, such as the use of herbal ingredients, acupuncture techniques, Tuina massage, and dietary guidance.

Diageo (DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

UP Fintech (TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

Regencell Bioscience (RGC)

Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited operates a Traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) bioscience company. It focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of TCM for the treatment of neurocognitive disorders and degeneration, primarily attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and autism spectrum disorder.

RBB Bancorp (RBB)

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

