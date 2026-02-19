Abacus FCF Leaders ETF $ABFL Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Abacus FCF Leaders ETF (BATS:ABFL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,411,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358,965 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 72.66% of Abacus FCF Leaders ETF worth $533,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Traveka Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abacus FCF Leaders ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abacus FCF Leaders ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $392,000. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abacus FCF Leaders ETF by 20.2% during the third quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,972,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,607 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Abacus FCF Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,766,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Abacus FCF Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $570,000.

Shares of ABFL opened at $73.42 on Thursday. Abacus FCF Leaders ETF has a 52-week low of $55.40 and a 52-week high of $74.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.54. The stock has a market cap of $748.88 million, a PE ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 0.92.

The Abacus FCF Leaders ETF (ABFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims to outperform a broad US equity index. The actively-managed fund selects stocks based on strong free cash flow and ESG rankings. ABFL was launched on Sep 27, 2016 and is issued by FCF Advisors.

