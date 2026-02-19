PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $13.05 Million Stock Position in Spotify Technology $SPOT

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,063 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $13,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 682,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,483,000 after acquiring an additional 177,310 shares in the last quarter. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,093,000. Ownership Capital B.V. acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the third quarter worth about $2,769,000. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 68,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,692,000 after purchasing an additional 16,054 shares during the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Spotify Technology from $830.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Pivotal Research lowered Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $875.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $750.00 to $710.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $706.42.

Spotify Technology Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of SPOT opened at $477.29 on Thursday. Spotify Technology has a 52-week low of $405.00 and a 52-week high of $785.00. The company has a market cap of $98.24 billion, a PE ratio of 49.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $526.23 and a 200 day moving average of $617.17.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 31.35%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology is a digital audio streaming company best known for its on-demand music service and a growing portfolio of spoken-word content. Founded in Sweden in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon and launched commercially in 2008, the company offers a cross-platform app that enables users to discover, stream and organize music, podcasts and other audio. Its primary consumer products include a free, ad-supported tier and a paid Spotify Premium subscription that provides ad-free listening, offline playback and higher-quality audio streams.

