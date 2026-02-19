PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $13.05 Million Stock Position in Spotify Technology $SPOT

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,063 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $13,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 682,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,483,000 after acquiring an additional 177,310 shares in the last quarter. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,093,000. Ownership Capital B.V. acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the third quarter worth about $2,769,000. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 68,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,692,000 after purchasing an additional 16,054 shares during the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Key Stories Impacting Spotify Technology
Here are the key news stories impacting Spotify Technology this week:
- Positive Sentiment: SeatGeek integration broadens direct monetization inside Spotify’s product, letting users buy concert tickets natively (boosts engagement, potential new revenue/commission stream). SeatGeek and Spotify team up to offer concert ticket sales inside the music platform
- Positive Sentiment: Coverage highlighting Spotify’s turnaround to multi-billion free cash flow underscores that recent earnings validated margin expansion and cash generation — a major reason investors are rewarding the stock. The Spotify Turnaround: From Cash Burner to $2.78 Billion Free Cash Flow
- Neutral Sentiment: Long-term buy-and-hold lists that include Spotify reinforce positive investor sentiment but are not immediate catalysts — they support narrative of durable growth for consumer platforms. 5 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- Neutral Sentiment: Valuation write-ups and P/E analyses keep attention on forward earnings assumptions; useful for investors re-rating the stock but not immediate news-driven moves. 6SPOT : A Look Into Spotify Technology Inc’s Price Over Earnings
- Neutral Sentiment: CEO comment about AI dramatically improving developer productivity hints at cost efficiencies and faster feature rollout, but details and realized savings remain unclear. Spotify CEO: It’s best developers haven’t written a line of code since December, thanks to AI
- Negative Sentiment: Criticism that Spotify is becoming more like YouTube (more video/creator-first) raises brand/user experience concerns and potential churn among music-focused subscribers. I paid for music, but Spotify has turned into a YouTube clone
- Negative Sentiment: Apple’s push into video podcasts increases competition in an area where Spotify has invested heavily; this could pressure growth or promo spending in podcast/video segments. Apple finally embraces video podcasts to keep pace with Spotify and YouTube
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Spotify Technology
Spotify Technology Stock Up 3.1%
Shares of SPOT opened at $477.29 on Thursday. Spotify Technology has a 52-week low of $405.00 and a 52-week high of $785.00. The company has a market cap of $98.24 billion, a PE ratio of 49.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $526.23 and a 200 day moving average of $617.17.
Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 31.35%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Spotify Technology Profile
Spotify Technology is a digital audio streaming company best known for its on-demand music service and a growing portfolio of spoken-word content. Founded in Sweden in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon and launched commercially in 2008, the company offers a cross-platform app that enables users to discover, stream and organize music, podcasts and other audio. Its primary consumer products include a free, ad-supported tier and a paid Spotify Premium subscription that provides ad-free listening, offline playback and higher-quality audio streams.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Spotify Technology
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.