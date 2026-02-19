JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHO

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,750,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500,886 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 4.03% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $481,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 227.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 12,810 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 40,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 8,380 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 9,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 17,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $24.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.38. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $24.15 and a 12 month high of $24.47.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0869 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

