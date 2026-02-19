Trump Media & Technology Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:DJT)

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 98,554 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 112% compared to the typical daily volume of 46,551 put options.

Get Trump Media & Technology Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Trump Media & Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Trump Media & Technology Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trump Media & Technology Group

Trump Media & Technology Group Stock Up 5.8%

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creek Drive Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Trump Media & Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,310,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trump Media & Technology Group by 589.8% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 10,669 shares in the last quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Trump Media & Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $390,000. Finally, Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC bought a new position in Trump Media & Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at $7,583,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

DJT opened at $10.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 42.78 and a quick ratio of 42.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.76 and a beta of 4.58. Trump Media & Technology Group has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $29.75.

About Trump Media & Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ: DJT) is a U.S.-based digital media and technology company focused on social networking and content distribution. The firm’s flagship offering, Truth Social, is designed as an alternative social media platform with features for user-generated posts, direct messaging and community engagement. In addition to its core social network, TMTG has signaled plans for a subscription-based streaming service and other digital content ventures under the TMTG+ brand, aiming to expand its multimedia footprint.

Founded in October 2021 by former President Donald J.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.