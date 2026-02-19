Contrasting Vyome (HIND) and Its Competitors

Vyome (NASDAQ:HIND – Get Free Report) is one of 29 public companies in the “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Vyome to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.1% of Vyome shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.5% of shares of all “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 33.0% of Vyome shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of shares of all “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vyome and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vyome -270.58% -423.39% -166.02% Vyome Competitors -672.41% -133.75% -59.01%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vyome $8.01 million -$7.13 million -0.02 Vyome Competitors $59.55 million -$32.15 million 4.35

This table compares Vyome and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Vyome’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Vyome. Vyome is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Vyome has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vyome’s competitors have a beta of 1.76, indicating that their average stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Vyome and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vyome 1 0 2 0 2.33 Vyome Competitors 77 77 156 6 2.29

Vyome currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 433.81%. As a group, “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” companies have a potential upside of 29.90%. Given Vyome’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Vyome is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Vyome competitors beat Vyome on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Vyome Company Profile

ReShape Lifesciences Inc., a medical device company, provides products and services that manages and treat obesity and metabolic diseases in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company’s product portfolio includes Lap-Band System, a minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and more invasive surgical stapling procedures, such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy; and ReShape Vest system, an investigational, minimally invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device that wraps around the stomach to enable weight loss in obese and morbidly obese patients without cutting or permanently removing portions of the stomach, or bypassing any portion of the gastrointestinal tract. It also offers ReShapeCare virtual health coaching program, a virtual telehealth weight management program that supports healthy lifestyle changes for all medically managed weight-loss patients; and ReShape Diabetes Bloc-Stim Neuromodulation, a technology that is in preclinical development for the treatment of type 2 diabetes mellitus. In addition, the company provides Obalon Balloon System, a swallowable capsule used to track and display the location of the balloon during placement. The company was formerly known as EnteroMedics Inc. and changed its name to ReShape Lifesciences Inc. in 2017. ReShape Lifesciences Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

