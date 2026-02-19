Incannex Healthcare (NASDAQ:IXHL) versus Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Financial Contrast

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Free Report) and Incannex Healthcare (NASDAQ:IXHL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Vaxart and Incannex Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaxart -122.63% -91.89% -38.40% Incannex Healthcare N/A -114.95% -103.38%

Risk & Volatility

Vaxart has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Incannex Healthcare has a beta of 7.46, indicating that its stock price is 646% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

18.0% of Vaxart shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Incannex Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Vaxart shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Incannex Healthcare shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Vaxart and Incannex Healthcare”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaxart $47.40 million 2.73 -$66.95 million ($0.23) -2.34 Incannex Healthcare $90,000.00 1,035.18 -$46.88 million ($0.59) -0.44

Incannex Healthcare has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vaxart. Vaxart is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Incannex Healthcare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Vaxart and Incannex Healthcare, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaxart 0 0 1 0 3.00 Incannex Healthcare 1 0 0 0 1.00

Vaxart currently has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 271.75%. Given Vaxart’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Vaxart is more favorable than Incannex Healthcare.

Summary

Vaxart beats Incannex Healthcare on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company’s product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, a bivalent oral tablet vaccine in Phase 2 clinical trial for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, to treat H1 influenza infection; and human papillomavirus therapeutic vaccine, which is in preclinical stage, that targets HPV-16 and HPV-18 for cervical cancers and precancerous cervical lesions. It has a license agreement with Altesa Biosciences, Inc. to develop and commercialize Vapendavir, a capsid-binding broad-spectrum antiviral. Vaxart, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Incannex Healthcare

Incannex Healthcare Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medicinal cannabinoid and psychedelic pharmaceutical products and therapies. It develops products for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA), traumatic brain injury (TBI) and concussion, lung inflammation (ARDS, COPD, asthma, bronchitis), rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, anxiety disorders, addiction disorders, pain, and other indications. The company offers APIRx-1801, an ultrapure tetrahydrocannabinol; APIRx-1802, an ultrapure CBD; and APIRx-1803, an ultrapure cannabigerol. It also develops IHL-42X, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for obstructive sleep apnea; Psi-GAD that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for generalized anxiety disorder; MedChew Dronabinol, which has completed Phase Ia clinical trial for nausea and vomiting in chemotherapy; CanChew Plus that has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for irritable bowel syndrome; APIRx-1601, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for vitiligo; APIRx-1602 skin that has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for psoriasis; and APIRx-1603, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for atopic dermatitis. In addition, its product portfolio includes IHL-675A for inflammatory lung disease, IHL-675A for rheumatoid arthritis, IHL-675A for inflammatory bowel disease, and IHL-216A for traumatic brain injury and concussion, which have completed pre-clinical trials; and MedChew 1401 for pain and spasticity in multiple sclerosis, MedChew GB for post-herpatic neuralgia, MedChew-1502 for Parkinson's disease, MedChew-1503 for dementia, MedChew RL for restless legs syndrome, APIRx 1505 Flotex for chrohn's disease, CanChew RX and SuppoCan (Suppository) for inflammatory bowel disease, CheWell for addiction of cannabis, CanQuit for tobacco smoking cessation, CanQuit O for opioid addiction, APIRx-1701 for glaucoma, suppoCan gastro for IBD, and APIRx-1702 for dry eye syndrome that are in pre-clinical trials. Incannex Healthcare Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

