Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 3,292 Shares of Domino’s Pizza Inc $DPZ

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 88.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,292 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth $42,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 31.2% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 64.2% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $382.99 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $409.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $421.89. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a 12 month low of $370.70 and a 12 month high of $500.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.15.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DPZ. Mizuho raised shares of Domino’s Pizza to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $490.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. UBS Group set a $500.00 price target on Domino’s Pizza and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $370.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $476.85.

In related news, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 4,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.06, for a total value of $2,113,872.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,300.64. The trade was a 41.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc (NASDAQ: DPZ) is a global pizza delivery and carryout chain founded in 1960 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The company specializes in a broad range of hand‐crafted pizzas, including hand-tossed, thin crust and specialty offerings, alongside side items such as chicken wings, sandwiches, pasta, desserts and beverages. Domino’s has built its brand on convenience and speed, leveraging proprietary ordering platforms and its Domino’s Tracker system to provide real-time status updates from order placement through delivery.

Operating predominantly under a franchise model, Domino’s has more than 17,000 stores worldwide, with approximately 95% of outlets owned and operated by independent franchisees.

