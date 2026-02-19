Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 3,292 Shares of Domino’s Pizza Inc $DPZ

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 88.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,292 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth $42,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 31.2% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 64.2% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 2.5%
Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $382.99 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $409.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $421.89. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a 12 month low of $370.70 and a 12 month high of $500.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.15.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Domino’s Pizza
Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza
In related news, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 4,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.06, for a total value of $2,113,872.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,300.64. The trade was a 41.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.
About Domino’s Pizza
Domino’s Pizza, Inc (NASDAQ: DPZ) is a global pizza delivery and carryout chain founded in 1960 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The company specializes in a broad range of hand‐crafted pizzas, including hand-tossed, thin crust and specialty offerings, alongside side items such as chicken wings, sandwiches, pasta, desserts and beverages. Domino’s has built its brand on convenience and speed, leveraging proprietary ordering platforms and its Domino’s Tracker system to provide real-time status updates from order placement through delivery.
Operating predominantly under a franchise model, Domino’s has more than 17,000 stores worldwide, with approximately 95% of outlets owned and operated by independent franchisees.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Domino’s Pizza
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.