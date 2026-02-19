Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Short Interest Update

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 203,390 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the January 15th total of 169,738 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 97,911 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 97,911 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 997.3% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 192,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 174,953 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Capital City Bank Group by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 547,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,323,000 after buying an additional 133,923 shares during the period. Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group in the third quarter worth $2,988,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 667.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 38,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 13.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 293,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,546,000 after acquiring an additional 35,603 shares during the period. 44.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCBG opened at $42.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $721.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.34. Capital City Bank Group has a 12-month low of $32.38 and a 12-month high of $46.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Capital City Bank Group ( NASDAQ:CCBG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.09). Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $63.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.65 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Capital City Bank Group will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCBG shares. Capital One Financial set a $45.00 price target on Capital City Bank Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Zacks Research lowered Capital City Bank Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Capital City Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc is a Florida‐based bank holding company headquartered in Tallahassee. As the parent of Capital City Bank, it offers a full suite of financial services through a network of community banking offices. The company traces its origins to the late 19th century, reflecting more than a century of continuous operation in its home market.

Through its banking subsidiary, Capital City Bank Group provides retail and commercial banking products, including checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, mortgage financing, and treasury management services.

