Compass Pathways Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CMPS)

Compass Pathways PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 10,094 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 290% compared to the average volume of 2,587 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Compass Pathways during the third quarter worth about $1,662,000. Bridger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Pathways during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $412,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Compass Pathways during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,525,000. Eagle Health Investments LP acquired a new position in Compass Pathways in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,360,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Pathways during the second quarter valued at $3,011,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.19% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Positive Phase III topline: COMP360 met its primary endpoint in a late‑stage trial (statistically significant symptom reduction, rapid onset and durability through later weeks), strengthening the drug’s clinical and regulatory outlook and lifting sector sentiment. Read More.

Shares of Compass Pathways stock opened at $8.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $811.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.80 and a 200-day moving average of $5.91. Compass Pathways has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $8.90.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMPS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Compass Pathways from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Compass Pathways in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Compass Point set a $15.00 target price on shares of Compass Pathways in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Compass Pathways to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Compass Pathways from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Compass Pathways presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.56.

Compass Pathways Company Profile

Compass Pathways (NASDAQ: CMPS) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of psilocybin therapy for mental health disorders. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in London with additional offices in the United States, Compass Pathways is pioneering the use of synthetic psilocybin combined with psychotherapy to address treatment-resistant depression. The company’s flagship program is a Phase IIb clinical trial evaluating COMP360, its proprietary psilocybin formulation, which has received Breakthrough Therapy designation from the U.S.

