Ceragon Networks Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CRNT)

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 5,798 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,180% compared to the average volume of 453 call options.
Ceragon Networks Stock Up 3.2%
Shares of Ceragon Networks stock opened at $2.29 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.20. Ceragon Networks has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $3.41. The firm has a market cap of $203.65 million, a PE ratio of -114.50 and a beta of 1.20.
Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Ceragon Networks had a positive return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 0.62%.The firm had revenue of $82.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ceragon Networks will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
- Positive Sentiment: Broker upgrade citing improved outlook and attractive valuation — an update that can attract buyers given the company’s reiterated guidance and stronger balance sheet. Ceragon Networks: Upgrading On Improved Outlook And Discounted Valuation
- Positive Sentiment: Company reiterated 2026 guidance and reported an improved cash position after releasing 2025 results — a reassurance for investors worried about liquidity or aggressive capex. Ceragon Networks Posts 2025 Results, Reiterates 2026 Guidance as Cash Position Improves
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst/author pieces arguing there is “compelling upside” and that valuation looks attractive have likely supported bullish sentiment among retail and value-focused investors. Ceragon Networks: Why I See Compelling Upside From Here
- Positive Sentiment: Unusual options activity — ~5,800 calls bought (~1,180% above average) — shows speculative/bullish positioning that can amplify short-term upside and intraday volume. (No direct article link)
- Neutral Sentiment: Company press release: Q4 and full-year 2025 results were in line with its January update; management provided slides and the conference call transcript for investors to assess details. Ceragon Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Financial Results
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcripts and detailed commentary are available for investors to parse revenue mix, backlog, guidance assumptions and margin drivers. Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Q4 EPS missed consensus ($0.02 vs. $0.03) and revenue missed estimates ($82.33M vs. ~$84.2M), which is a near-term headwind for sentiment and could pressure multiples if misses persist. Ceragon Networks (CRNT) Misses Q4 Earnings Estimates
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Ceragon Networks in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 283.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tamar Securities LLC raised its stake in Ceragon Networks by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 17,016 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 6,848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.31% of the company’s stock.
Ceragon Networks Ltd. is a global provider of wireless backhaul solutions, specializing in high-capacity, low-latency connectivity for mobile operators and private networks. The company designs and manufactures a portfolio of microwave and millimeter-wave equipment that serves as a fiber alternative for carrying voice, data and video traffic between cell sites and core networks. Ceragon’s solutions are engineered to support the rigorous performance requirements of modern 4G and 5G deployments, with an emphasis on scalability, reliability and efficient spectrum utilization.
The company’s product lineup includes point-to-point and multi-point radio platforms, as well as software-driven network management tools that enable operators to plan, deploy and monitor end-to-end transport networks.
