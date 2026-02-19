Ceragon Networks Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CRNT)

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 5,798 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,180% compared to the average volume of 453 call options.

Ceragon Networks Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of Ceragon Networks stock opened at $2.29 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.20. Ceragon Networks has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $3.41. The firm has a market cap of $203.65 million, a PE ratio of -114.50 and a beta of 1.20.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Ceragon Networks had a positive return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 0.62%.The firm had revenue of $82.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ceragon Networks will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CRNT. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Ceragon Networks in a report on Monday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Ceragon Networks in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 283.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tamar Securities LLC raised its stake in Ceragon Networks by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 17,016 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 6,848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. is a global provider of wireless backhaul solutions, specializing in high-capacity, low-latency connectivity for mobile operators and private networks. The company designs and manufactures a portfolio of microwave and millimeter-wave equipment that serves as a fiber alternative for carrying voice, data and video traffic between cell sites and core networks. Ceragon’s solutions are engineered to support the rigorous performance requirements of modern 4G and 5G deployments, with an emphasis on scalability, reliability and efficient spectrum utilization.

The company’s product lineup includes point-to-point and multi-point radio platforms, as well as software-driven network management tools that enable operators to plan, deploy and monitor end-to-end transport networks.

