JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 264,960 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,456,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264,960 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.38% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $412,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,630,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,421,000 after purchasing an additional 422,591 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,508,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,762,000 after buying an additional 236,642 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,478,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,083,000 after buying an additional 337,506 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 5,821,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,674,000 after buying an additional 80,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.8% in the third quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 5,218,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,764,000 after acquiring an additional 826,017 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.4%

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $59.20 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $44.39 and a twelve month high of $59.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.16. The company has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.89.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio. The selection universe for the S&P 500 Index includes all United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations of $3.5 billion or more.

