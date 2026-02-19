GraniteShares 2x Short COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

GraniteShares 2x Short COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 14,872 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the January 15th total of 12,428 shares. Currently, 7.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 87,346 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 87,346 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 7.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

GraniteShares 2x Short COIN Daily ETF Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of CONI stock opened at $92.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.05 and a 200-day moving average of $56.05. GraniteShares 2x Short COIN Daily ETF has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $354.80.

GraniteShares 2x Short COIN Daily ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th were paid a $0.5968 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.8%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Short COIN Daily ETF

About GraniteShares 2x Short COIN Daily ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CONI. Swan Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Short COIN Daily ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Short COIN Daily ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Group One Trading LLC increased its position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Short COIN Daily ETF by 295.5% during the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Short COIN Daily ETF by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Short COIN Daily ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000.

The GraniteShares 1x Short COIN Daily ETF (CONI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund provides 1x inverse exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Coinbase Global, Inc stock. CONI was launched on Sep 3, 2024 and is issued by GraniteShares.

