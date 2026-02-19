Aberdeen Group plc Buys 3,233 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. $ZS

Aberdeen Group plc increased its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $19,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 8.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,715,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,363,909,000 after acquiring an additional 824,626 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,866,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,160,000 after buying an additional 105,318 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,281,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,066,000 after buying an additional 109,688 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,199,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,823,000 after buying an additional 7,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 607,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,844,000 after buying an additional 11,676 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $172.13 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -662.01, a P/E/G ratio of 351.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.87 and a 12-month high of $336.99.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 1.45%.The firm had revenue of $788.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.780-3.820 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.890-0.900 EPS. Analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.82, for a total transaction of $656,221.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 347,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,292,352.74. This represents a 0.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Beer sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $148,048.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,119.20. This represents a 15.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,350 shares of company stock valued at $4,471,509. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ZS shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zscaler in a report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Zscaler from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.65.

Zscaler is a cloud security company that delivers a cloud-native platform to protect users, applications and data as organizations move away from traditional, network-centric security architectures. The company focuses on a zero trust approach that assumes no implicit trust for users or devices, providing secure access to the internet, SaaS applications and private applications regardless of where users are located. Zscaler positions its services as an alternative to legacy appliances and site-centric VPNs, aiming to simplify security while enabling modern, distributed workforces.

Key offerings are built around the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, a multi-tenant cloud platform that enforces security and access policies in-line.

