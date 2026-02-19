State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $6.37 Million Position in PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk $TLK

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,404 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk were worth $6,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TLK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk by 11.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares during the period. Haven Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Haven Global Partners LLC now owns 202,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 17,036 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk by 4.1% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 15,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period.

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk Stock Down 1.2%

NYSE:TLK opened at $20.89 on Thursday. PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk has a 12 month low of $13.15 and a 12 month high of $23.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk ( NYSE:TLK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($4,514.03) million for the quarter. PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 14.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk Profile

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk, commonly known as Telkom Indonesia, is Indonesia’s largest integrated telecommunications provider. The company’s core operations encompass the provision of fixed-line and mobile voice services, broadband internet, and network infrastructure. It serves a broad customer base that includes residential subscribers, businesses, government agencies and wholesale partners, offering connectivity across urban and rural areas of Indonesia.

Telkom’s product and service portfolio spans consumer broadband and digital entertainment, enterprise ICT solutions, managed network services, data center and cloud platforms, and wholesale international connectivity.

