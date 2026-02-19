HighTower Advisors LLC Has $31.42 Million Stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAX

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,001,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,187 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.33% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $31,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFAX. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 568,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,139,000 after buying an additional 45,872 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 132.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 90,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 51,589 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,475,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2,257.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 391,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,255,000 after purchasing an additional 374,813 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $207,000.

DFAX opened at $36.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.74. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $23.16 and a twelve month high of $36.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.27.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

