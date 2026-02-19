JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 175,960 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,136,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175,960 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.56% of Church & Dwight worth $537,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHD. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 4.1% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 18.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down previously from $102.00) on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Raymond James Financial raised Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $105.00 price target on Church & Dwight and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $82.00 price target on Church & Dwight and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

In related news, Director Janet S. Vergis sold 12,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $1,308,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,727,302. The trade was a 43.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $102.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.46. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.33 and a fifty-two week high of $116.46.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 11.88%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Church & Dwight has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.710-3.810 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.920-0.920 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $0.3075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.73%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company’s portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

