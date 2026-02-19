HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Position in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF $DFGX

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,450 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.91% of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF worth $22,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,319,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,327,000. Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 23.8% in the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,670,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,225,000 after purchasing an additional 321,551 shares during the period. Equita Financial Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,681,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 378,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,222,000 after buying an additional 192,758 shares during the period.

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $53.44 on Thursday. Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.99 and a 52-week high of $54.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.58.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a $0.9045 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.3%. This is a boost from Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th.

The Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (DFGX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed exposure to the broad fixed income space outside the US. It holds foreign debt securities, of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years, with the objective of maximizing total returns. DFGX was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

