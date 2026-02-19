Assetmark Inc. Trims Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. $MDB

Assetmark Inc. lessened its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,740 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in MongoDB by 31.6% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the second quarter worth $209,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Raymond James Financial started coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Monday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citizens Jmp upped their price target on MongoDB from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on MongoDB from $338.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.97.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $363.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -417.32 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $398.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $344.58. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.78 and a 12 month high of $444.72.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 1st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.53. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 3.06%.The firm had revenue of $628.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. MongoDB has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.440-1.480 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.760-4.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.86, for a total transaction of $229,692.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 10,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,463,066.24. The trade was a 4.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roelof Botha sold 24,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.85, for a total transaction of $10,085,372.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 194,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,978,410. The trade was a 11.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 62,353 shares of company stock valued at $25,440,798 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company’s platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

