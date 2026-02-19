HighTower Advisors LLC Has $24.73 Million Holdings in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF $EVTR

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EVTR – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 480,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,576 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.68% of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF worth $24,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EVTR. Horizon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $29,364,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 218,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,258,000 after buying an additional 20,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:EVTR opened at $51.99 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.32 and a 52-week high of $52.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.58.

Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.2071 per share. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%.

The Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (EVTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to invest in USD-denominated, investment grade securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund aims to maintain an average weighted maturity between five and ten years. EVTR was launched on Nov 14, 1984 and is issued by Eaton Vance.

