iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.86 and traded as high as $29.53. iShares MSCI Australia ETF shares last traded at $29.31, with a volume of 6,894,559 shares changing hands.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.86.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Australia ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 10,333.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index). The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index. The Index seeks to measure the performance of the Australian equity market.

Featured Stories

