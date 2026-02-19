Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 50,393 Shares of STERIS plc $STE

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,213,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,393 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 12.40% of STERIS worth $3,022,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STE. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in STERIS by 1.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,953 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in STERIS in the 3rd quarter worth $1,105,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in STERIS by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 32,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,983,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

In other STERIS news, VP Julia Madsen sold 5,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $1,312,096.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 10,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,020. The trade was a 31.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $249.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $256.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.93. The company has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85 and a beta of 1.03. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $204.90 and a 12 month high of $269.44.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.53. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 12.15%.The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. STERIS has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.15%.

Several analysts have issued reports on STE shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen cut STERIS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, STERIS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.20.

STERIS Corporation (NYSE: STE) is a global provider of infection prevention, contamination control and procedural products and services for the healthcare, life sciences, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. The company develops, manufactures and supports a broad portfolio of equipment and consumables designed to reduce risk of infection, maintain sterile environments and support critical clinical and manufacturing procedures.

Its offerings include sterilization and decontamination systems, instrument washers and washers-disinfectors, endoscope reprocessing solutions, surgical equipment and procedural disposables, and contamination-control products for cleanrooms and laboratories.

