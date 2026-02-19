Aberdeen Group plc Has $15.66 Million Stake in ONE Gas, Inc. $OGS

Aberdeen Group plc lowered its stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 30.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 84,539 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc owned approximately 0.32% of ONE Gas worth $15,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OGS. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 1,393.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,597,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,492 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ONE Gas by 6.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,478,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,290,000 after purchasing an additional 84,296 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 814,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,547,000 after purchasing an additional 27,713 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 6.4% during the second quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 692,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,762,000 after purchasing an additional 41,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,922,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on ONE Gas from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on ONE Gas from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on ONE Gas from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.57.

NYSE:OGS opened at $84.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.95. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.58 and a 52-week high of $86.77. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.47.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 10.76%.The firm had revenue of $689.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. ONE Gas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.830-4.950 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 62.47%.

ONE Gas, Inc is a publicly traded natural gas utility company focused on the regulated distribution of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the company owns and operates an integrated system of transmission and distribution pipelines, storage facilities and compressor stations designed to deliver safe, reliable energy to end users. Its operations are governed by state utility commissions, which set rates and service standards in the markets the company serves.

The company’s service territory spans three states: Oklahoma, Kansas and the Texas Panhandle.

