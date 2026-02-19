HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF $VWOB

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 303.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312,857 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.55% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF worth $27,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 346,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,172,000 after acquiring an additional 30,570 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 215,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,398,000 after purchasing an additional 11,637 shares in the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 24.4% during the second quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $258,000. Finally, 5T Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 48.1% during the second quarter. 5T Wealth LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the period.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF stock opened at $68.34 on Thursday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.90 and a fifty-two week high of $68.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.19.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3396 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

