NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its stake in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,318,988 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 31,257 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 5.29% of NXP Semiconductors worth $3,033,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shelton Capital Management grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 83,378 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $18,217,000 after buying an additional 11,577 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth $3,540,000. CCLA Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 545,580 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $119,121,000 after acquiring an additional 33,112 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 13.6% in the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 58,645 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $12,813,000 after acquiring an additional 7,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth about $1,310,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.67.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $237.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.32. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 12 month low of $148.09 and a 12 month high of $256.36.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 16.47%.NXP Semiconductors’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.770-3.170 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NXP Semiconductors news, insider Julie Southern purchased 225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $225.48 per share, for a total transaction of $50,733.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,691,554.76. This trade represents a 1.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 12,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.94, for a total transaction of $2,745,179.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,522.34. This trade represents a 51.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP’s offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.