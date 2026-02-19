Aberdeen Group plc Purchases 116,743 Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. $IDYA

Aberdeen Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) by 26.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 558,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,743 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc owned about 0.64% of IDEAYA Biosciences worth $15,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDYA. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,113,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,424,000 after buying an additional 33,286 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,532,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,208,000 after purchasing an additional 322,404 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,238,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,025,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 1,012,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,563,000 after buying an additional 98,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 126.4% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 741,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,593,000 after buying an additional 414,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 / FY2025 results beat expectations: EPS loss was narrower than consensus (‑$0.94 vs. ‑$1.03 est.) and revenue came in well above estimates at $21.75M (vs. ~$5.95M est.), with revenue up ~56% year‑over‑year — a tangible near-term fundamental beat. Q4 Press Release

Q4 / FY2025 results beat expectations: EPS loss was narrower than consensus (‑$0.94 vs. ‑$1.03 est.) and revenue came in well above estimates at $21.75M (vs. ~$5.95M est.), with revenue up ~56% year‑over‑year — a tangible near-term fundamental beat. Positive Sentiment: Pipeline and readout timing bolsters near-term catalyst visibility: 130 required PFS events were confirmed by BICR in the Phase 2/3 OptimUM‑02 darovasertib + crizotinib trial and topline results are expected by roughly the last week of March; darovasertib is planned for three randomized Phase 3 registrational trials by H1 2026. Business Update / PR Newswire

Pipeline and readout timing bolsters near-term catalyst visibility: 130 required PFS events were confirmed by BICR in the Phase 2/3 OptimUM‑02 darovasertib + crizotinib trial and topline results are expected by roughly the last week of March; darovasertib is planned for three randomized Phase 3 registrational trials by H1 2026. Positive Sentiment: ADC program (IDE849) progress and milestones: company expects to initiate a registrational IDE849 monotherapy study in 2L+ SCLC/NEC by end of 2026 and to provide preliminary IDE849 Phase 1 data by year‑end — potential medium‑term value drivers if clinical data are positive. Business Update / PR Newswire

ADC program (IDE849) progress and milestones: company expects to initiate a registrational IDE849 monotherapy study in 2L+ SCLC/NEC by end of 2026 and to provide preliminary IDE849 Phase 1 data by year‑end — potential medium‑term value drivers if clinical data are positive. Positive Sentiment: Strong balance sheet: ~ $1.05B in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of 12/31/2025, which management says should fund operations into 2030 — lowers near‑term financing risk. Business Update / PR Newswire

Strong balance sheet: ~ $1.05B in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of 12/31/2025, which management says should fund operations into 2030 — lowers near‑term financing risk. Positive Sentiment: Analyst price-target lifts: Wedbush raised its target to $52 (outperform), Guggenheim reaffirmed buy with $50 PT, and RBC reaffirmed outperform with a $49 PT — these raise upside expectations and can support investor sentiment. Wedbush note Guggenheim note RBC / Benzinga

Analyst price-target lifts: Wedbush raised its target to $52 (outperform), Guggenheim reaffirmed buy with $50 PT, and RBC reaffirmed outperform with a $49 PT — these raise upside expectations and can support investor sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Management presentation at Citi’s 2026 Virtual Oncology Leadership Summit provided additional corporate and program-level color (transcript available) but contained no new timing surprises beyond the company release. Citi Summit Transcript

NASDAQ:IDYA opened at $30.92 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.25 and a 200-day moving average of $30.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.60 and a beta of 0.10. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.45 and a twelve month high of $39.28.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $21.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.49) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDYA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.60.

IDEAYA Biosciences is a clinical-stage precision oncology company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel therapies that exploit synthetic lethality in cancer cells. By targeting key DNA damage response pathways, the company aims to selectively kill tumor cells exhibiting specific genetic vulnerabilities while sparing healthy tissue. IDEAYA’s pipeline includes small-molecule inhibitors designed to address underserved tumor types, and its lead programs are advancing through Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials in multiple oncology indications.

Central to IDEAYA’s approach is its Modular Approach to Precision (MAP) platform, which integrates proprietary genomic and functional screening technologies to identify critical cancer-specific dependencies.

