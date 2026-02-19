AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) vs. Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT) Head-To-Head Review

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Free Report) and Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares AC Immune and Sagimet Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AC Immune -1,642.89% -84.32% -35.94% Sagimet Biosciences N/A -42.39% -40.31%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for AC Immune and Sagimet Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AC Immune 1 1 2 0 2.25 Sagimet Biosciences 1 2 7 0 2.60

Insider & Institutional Ownership

AC Immune currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 281.68%. Sagimet Biosciences has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 395.24%. Given Sagimet Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sagimet Biosciences is more favorable than AC Immune.

51.4% of AC Immune shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.9% of Sagimet Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of AC Immune shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of Sagimet Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AC Immune and Sagimet Biosciences”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AC Immune $31.02 million 8.48 -$57.83 million ($0.84) -3.12 Sagimet Biosciences $2.00 million 85.37 -$45.57 million ($1.78) -2.95

Sagimet Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AC Immune. AC Immune is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sagimet Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

AC Immune has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sagimet Biosciences has a beta of 3.39, meaning that its stock price is 239% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sagimet Biosciences beats AC Immune on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AC Immune

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases. The company is developing Crenezumab, a humanized, conformation-specific monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical studies trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD). It is also developing ACI-24, an anti-Abeta vaccine candidate that is in Phase II clinical study for AD, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical study for Down syndrome; ACI-35, an anti-Tau vaccine candidate that is in Phase Ib/2a clinical study; and Tau- positron emission tomography (PET) imaging tracer, which is in Phase II clinical study. In addition, the company is researching and developing small molecule Tau aggregation inhibitors for AD and NeuroOrphan indications. Further, it has discovery and preclinical stage molecules targeting range of neurodegenerative diseases, which include diagnostics targeting TDP-43, alpha-synuclein, and NLRP3. AC Immune SA has license agreements and collaborations with Genentech, Inc.; Biogen International GmbH; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Life Molecular Imaging SA; Eli Lilly and Company; and WuXi Biologics. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.

About Sagimet Biosciences

Sagimet Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics called fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors for the treatment of diseases that result from dysfunctional metabolic pathways in the United States. The company’s lead drug candidate is Denifanstat, a once-daily pill and selective FASN inhibitor for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction associated steatohepatitis. It also develops TVB-3567, a FASN inhibitor for the treatment of acne; and other oncology programs. The company was formerly known as 3-V Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sagimet Biosciences Inc. in August 2019. Sagimet Biosciences Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

